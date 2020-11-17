Skip to Content

Digging Deeper preview: Fear on 500 Webster

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A single block in Rockford has become well-known to neighbors as a hot spot for crime.

Those neighbors say shootings on the 500 block of Webster Ave. have become increasingly common this year.

This year alone, police reported four shooting incidents on that single block. Two people have been shot, and one of them was killed.

This Wednesday at 10 p.m., 13 WREX takes a closer look at the violence in the area and talks to neighbors about their fears stemming from the 500 block of Webster Ave. and why they feel there is no way to escape.

