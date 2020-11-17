City of Rockford provides update on businesses violating COVID-19 mitigations

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford has provided an update on businesses not following the state's COVID-19 mitigations.



The city says over the past several weeks, the code enforcement team visited more than 200 local businesses to check on compliance with the state-mandated mitigation measures.



Here's what the code enforcement team found:

80% of businesses were in compliance with mitigation measures on the first visit.

15% of businesses were given education and guidance because they were not in compliance with mitigation measures, but were able to address the violation immediately and come into compliance.

5% of businesses were issued a notice of non-compliance or an order to disperse. These businesses had received education from our staff on a first visit and were not in compliance on the second visit.

Two businesses were issued a notice to appear in an administrative hearing for repeated violations and could receive a fine up to $750 per offense. These businesses were not in compliance on two prior visits.

The city did not provide more information on which businesses were issued a notice to appear for the administrative hearing.

Region 1, which includes the City of Rockford, has been under tier 2 mitigations from the state since Oct. 25. Here's a look at what tier 2 mitigations include:

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

Bars and restaurants have not been able to have indoor dining since Oct. 3, when the region was put under tier 1 mitigations.

Several establishments in Winnebago County have been flagged for not following the state's mitigation measures.

The City of Rockford says staff will continue visiting local businesses to provide education on the state-mandated mitigation measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. The city says community members can do their part to slow the spread of the virus by staying home, wearing a mask and washing their hands frequently.