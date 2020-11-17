Chilly sunshine on tap for Stateline ahead of late-week warm-up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Tuesday's sunshine is abundant, but it doesn't help afternoon temperatures much. Chilly weather sticks around through the day, but a warm-up is ahead.

Winds gradually increase through midweek.

Tuesday: The coolest day of the next 10 looks to be Tuesday, with departures of about 5° below average. Forecast highs may struggle to get out of the upper 30s later in the day for some, while Rockford looks to at least crack the 40° threshold.

High pressure keeps clouds at bay, but it keeps northwesterly flow in place. Gusts through the afternoon approach 20 miles per hour at times, making for wind chills near 30°. Winds get even higher for midweek, but it brings in a slight warm-up.

Wednesday: Make no mistake about it, midweek is going to be quite blustery. However, the high pressure mentioned above slides south of the Stateline, bringing a return to southerly flow. Wind gusts through the day could peak at near 40 miles per hour.

The southerly direction of wind gives highs a bit of a boost, with most areas climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. On top of the slightly warmer-than-average temperatures, sunny skies continue.

Temperatures are cool Tuesday, but a warm-up is ahead.

Thursday: The warmest temperatures of the work week come in Thursday, with forecast highs climbing into the low-to-mid-60s. Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, Thursday features a few more clouds as moisture steadily begins to increase.

Friday: As the work week comes to a close, shower chances begin to creep in. At this point, it looks as though the day starts dry. Scattered showers begin to work in from the southwest during the second half of the day, but more widespread rainfall looks likely by the weekend.