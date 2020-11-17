Boone County’s rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 surpasses 30 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Boone County has reached a new high for its positivity rate for COVID-19.



According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, as of Nov. 14, Boone County's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 31%, the highest of any county in Region 1.



From Nov. 4-Nov. 14, Boone County's positivity rate increased from 19.9% up to 31%.



Here's a look at all the positivity rates for each county in Region 1 as of Nov. 14:

Boone County: 31%

Carroll County: 18.6%

DeKalb County: 15.6%

Jo Daviess County: 15.9%

Lee County: 17.1%

Ogle County: 17.9%

Stephenson County: 21.1%

Whiteside County: 25.3%

Winnebago County: 19.7%

As a whole, Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 as of Nov. 14 was 20%.

Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate hit 8% for the first time on Sept. 25. After three straight days above 8%, new restrictions were enforced on Oct. 3. IDPH has continued to track the positivity rate in Region 1 to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place.



Since the region's positivity rate continued to rise, more restrictions went into effect on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Statewide, officials reported 12,601 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 97 more virus-related deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 597,849 cases, including 10,875 deaths.



Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 94,205 specimens for a total 9,255,658. As of last night, 5,887 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,158 patients were in the ICU and 545 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 10 – November 16, 2020 is 14.5%.