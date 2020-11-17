Skip to Content

Beloit man arrested after allegedly seeking nudes from a teenager

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — A Beloit man is now in custody and faces multiple charges after police say he attempted to get nude photos from teenagers.

Samuel Wright, 34, of Beloit, was taken into custody on Monday.

South Beloit police say they received a tip from Worldwide Predator Hunters that a man was seeking nude photos from a teenage boy. Police say the man, later identified as Wright, also tried to meet up with the teenager.

Wright was charged for "Grooming," a class 4 felony and "Traveling to Meet a Child," a class 3 felony.

Wright is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

