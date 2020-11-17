3 Winnebago Co. board seats now official after final vote tallies

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -- 3 Winnebago County board seats that were still too close to call on election night have now officially been determined.

Final vote totals were submitted by the Winnebago County Clerk and the Rockford Board of Elections on Tuesday, the final day votes could be counted before certifying the election.

In District 4, Republican Brad Lindmark has defeated Democrat Elizabeth Lindquist by 761 votes, taking home 55 percent of the vote.

In District 17, incumbent Republican Fred Wescott has retained his seat on the county board after defeating Democratic challenger Robert Young. Wescott won by 409 votes, accounting for 53 percent of the vote.

And in District 19, Democrat Angela Fellars has defeated former Rockford Alderman Jamie Getchius by 896 votes, with more than 56 percent of the total vote.