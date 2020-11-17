3 former pro-democracy lawmakers arrested in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested three former opposition lawmakers for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago, as concerns grow over a crackdown on the city’s pro-democracy camp. Posts on the Facebook accounts of Ted Hui, Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan said they had been arrested in relation to the incidents in the legislature’s main chamber. The trio separately disrupted legislative meetings by splashing pungent liquids and other items on two occasions. The pro-democracy camp has in recent months accused the Hong Kong government and the central government in Beijing of tightening control over the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.