A lifetime of pain in 24 hours: A French ICU in the pandemic

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — France is more than two weeks into its second coronavirus lockdown, and intensive care wards have been over 95% capacity for more than 10 days now. Associated Press journalists spent 24 hours with the intensive care team at La Timone, southern France’s largest hospital, as they struggled just to keep even one bed open and bring in reinforcement staff. Doctors and nurses say they’re exhausted and frustrated that the French government didn’t take advantage of the summer lull to prepare for the surge of infections to come. Hospitalizations are expected to peak this week but there is a lifetime of pain each day in the ICU at La Timone.