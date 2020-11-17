17th Circuit Court pauses jury trials but will remain open

(WREX) -- Starting November 23, jury trials in the 17th Circuit Court will be on hold through the end of January 20201. The move was made due to a high number of COVID-19 cases throughout the Stateline.

Although the court has already made major changes to hold as many virtual hearings as possible, it will continue to make them a priority to limit the number of people inside the courthouse. The 17th Circuit Court covers Winnebago and Boone Counties.

All court facilities will remain open.

"This is a step taken out of caution," Chief Judge Eugene Doherty said in a press release sent Tuesday afternoon. "We have been very successful in minimizing the spread of virus in our facilities, but we know that the situation in the community is changing. We must all be mindful of the risk.”

Judge Doherty acknowledges the courts will not shut down like they did in the spring.

People involved in a lawsuit should be aware of how to attend court remotely, that information can be found here.

Some court locations may be moved and times may be rescheduled, people involved in a lawsuit should make sure the circuit clerk has their contact information. If someone needs to appear in court, they are asked to come alone to limit the number of people inside.