Woman headed to prison for fraud obtained COVID-relief loan

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois woman facing prison for stealing millions of dollars through her boyfriend’s business credit card allegedly obtained a pandemic relief loan as she prepared to report to prison. Prosecutors in a Monday court filing asked a federal judge to revoke the bond of Crystal Lundberg, who they say illegally obtained a $150,000 loan. Prosecutors allege Lundberg lied on a Economic Injury Disaster Loan application and failed to disclose her fraud conviction or her prison sentence. Lundberg was sentenced last year to 52 months in prison for racking up nearly $5.8 million in charges on the France-based drug delivery firm Nemera corporate credit card of her boyfriend. She was scheduled to report to prison Dec. 31. The 34-year-old Lundberg is expected to surrender.