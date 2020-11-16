Winn. Co. Sheriff’s employees receive promotions

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Monday was a big day for four Winnebago County Sheriff's employees as they were sworn into their new roles.

Lt. Tammie Stanley was promoted to Deputy Chief of Administration, Sgt. Kyle Boomer was promoted to Lieutenant. Detective joseph Broullard and Deputy Joshua Gesner were both promoted to Sergeant.

"For me, I just want everyone to know that it doesn't matter what your gender is, what your race is, religion, any of those things," said Deputy Chief Tammie Stanley. "If you have a goal and you work hard, you can obtain that goal."

The sheriff's office says two more workers will be officially sworn into their new roles at a later date.