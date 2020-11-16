Brief cool down ahead as weather remains dry and sunny in Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The weekend kept cloudy and cool temperatures around, but a slow warm-up is ahead for the work week.

Average temperatures through mid-November are the fifth warmest on record.

Monday's sunshine:

After a pretty gloomy weekend, clear skies have made their return to the Stateline. Temperatures to kick off the work week bottomed out near freezing in most areas, but wind chills dropped into the teens at times.

Winds pick back up Monday afternoon, but fall shy of Sunday's gusty conditions.

Sunday's wind gusts approached 50 miles per hour locally.

Highs to kick off a new work week top out in the upper 40s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. A quick-moving Alberta clipper is diving out of North Dakota and into Minnesota early this morning. This system provides a small chance at a spotty shower or two during the early afternoon, with most of the precipitation remaining north of the Stateline. If we manage to see precipitation fall to the surface, it's likely going to be in the form of a light rain.

A stray shower is possible Monday afternoon.

Conditions dry up by sunset, as the quick-moving system shifts out of the Upper Midwest.

Tuesday's chill:

Following the clipper system that passes to our north Monday, temperatures take a brief dip into Tuesday. Highs for Tuesday only climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, despite wall-to-wall sunshine.

Temperatures plummet briefly Tuesday following the passage of an Alberta clipper Monday.

A northwesterly wind of 15 to 20 miles per hour create wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s at times Tuesday afternoon. If you aren't crazy about chilly temperatures, have no fear. The cool down ahead for Tuesday is short-lived and quickly replaced by 60s.

Midweek warm-up:

The chill that arrives Tuesday is short-lived. Temperatures by midweek climb into the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is slightly above average.