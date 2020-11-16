Walmart to resume counting customers in stores

(NBC News) -- Walmart is counting customers again, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Starting up again Saturday, the nation's biggest retailer will go back to counting the number of customers in its stores.

Walmart had been limiting customer numbers to roughly 20% of a store's capacity. But for a period of time, they had stopped monitoring people as they entered and left.

“We know from months of metering data in our stores that the vast majority of the time our stores didn’t reach our self-imposed 20% metering capacity,” a Walmart spokesman told CNBC in an emailed statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have resumed counting the number of people entering and leaving our stores.”

The company is also switching up its Black Friday sales strategy, sticking to in-store sales, but breaking them into three different events to cut down on the number of customers.