Volunteers help one Rockford farmer finish harvesting after storm damage

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One local farmer is falling behind on harvesting his crops after severe storms wrecked havoc on his land. But neighbors showed up on Monday to pick up where he left off.

Three buildings on a Rockford farm are left destroyed after severe storms ripped through the Stateline last week. The damage is setting the farmer back on his harvest. That's why dozens of volunteers got in their tractors, semis and combines to help their neighbor pick up the pieces.

"People are really generous," said Hill Farms Owner Lyle Hill. "It's really amazing what they do. It's not about the money, they just volunteer and show up."

Hill has lived on the 2,000 acre farm since he was three years old. He now shares it with his son and grandchildren. But in those 74 years, it hasn't all been sunshine, especially this year.

"2020 has been a little bit challenging. They had a planter break down in the spring that was kind of bad. They've had some tractor break downs. They had a combine fire all this fall so it's just been kind of piling on top and then the storm. Lyle is well known in the farming community. Everybody loves him so it just made sense for everybody to show up," said Durand Farmer and employee of a Golden Harvest Seeds Dealership David Hunt.

Crews worked in the fields with six combines, around 10 grain carts and more than 20 semis. The goal is to finish harvesting a couple hundred acres of corn.

"We were in the middle of harvest and now we can concentrate on the cattle and getting the shed cleaned up," said Hill.

When a friend is in need, farmers are quick to put their own tasks on hold and jump in.

"Farmers, they are just a community. Everybody is neighbors and that's just how it goes. Nobody questions anything. You just go together and help your neighbor because you never know when that could be you next time," said Hunt.

"It's really rewarding to see the value of people. It really is," said Hill.

Pitching in as farmers and as friends.

The Golden Harvest group and the Pioneer group both donated lunch for all the volunteers.

Hill add that he is thankful that only one out of 400 cattle died and no one else was injured.