Vehicle stolen in Chicago suburb with 4-year-old inside, AMBER Alert issued

Bridgeview, Ill (WREX) -- An AMBER Alert has been activated after a minivan is stolen with a 4-year-old inside from a 7-Eleven gas station in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Police say Liam J. Barbarasa was inside when the 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette dark blue minivan was stolen. It has a license plate of L703520.

The crime happened at 7901 South Roberts Road in Bridgeview, a southwest Chicago suburb.

Barbarasa was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes. He is four years old with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, or spot the van, call 911.