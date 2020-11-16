Skip to Content

Vehicle stolen in Chicago suburb with 4-year-old inside, AMBER Alert issued

Updated
Last updated today at 8:25 pm
8:22 pm NewsTop Stories
Amber Alert Liam B Web Pic

Bridgeview, Ill (WREX) -- An AMBER Alert has been activated after a minivan is stolen with a 4-year-old inside from a 7-Eleven gas station in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Police say Liam J. Barbarasa was inside when the 2001 Oldsmobile Silhouette dark blue minivan was stolen. It has a license plate of L703520.

The crime happened at 7901 South Roberts Road in Bridgeview, a southwest Chicago suburb.

Barbarasa was wearing a black jacket, gray pants with a yellow stripe, white socks and no shoes. He is four years old with blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know where he is, or spot the van, call 911.

James Stratton

James Stratton is the Evening Anchor at 13 WREX and reports for 13 Investigates He joined the team in August, 2018 after working at KWQC TV-6 in Davenport Iowa. His work in Illinois and Iowa has been awarded in both states, along with Edward R. Murrow and Emmy Awards at 13 WREX.

Related Articles

Skip to content