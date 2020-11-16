US House to offer regular virus testing for members, staff

After months without internal testing protocols, members of the U.S. House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing at the Capitol. The testing is voluntary, but is intended to prevent an outbreak in the sprawling Capitol complex as members fly back and forth from their districts. Attending Physician Brian Monahan wrote that his office is offering the testing “to be consistent with the spirit” of an order from the city of Washington, D.C., that all travelers must obtain a coronavirus test prior to visiting the city and then get a second test three to five days after arrival.