U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to travel through southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) — The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree will be making its way through southern Illinois as part of its journey to Washington D.C.

The tree, which is holiday tradition, will be met by Illinois State Police at the Illinois-Missouri state line around 1:15 p.m. on November 16.

Trooper Joey Watson is excited about the opportunity to escort the Christmas tree through the region and will follow Highway 64 East to I- 57 South. Watson will continue onto I-24 East and ensure a safe passage until it's handed off for the next leg of its route.

Each year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree. It sits on display on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building.

This year's tree comes from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests.

You can follow the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree's journey here.