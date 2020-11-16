Trump aide promises ‘very professional transition’ to Biden

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — President Donald Trump’s national security adviser has promised a “very professional transition” to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden. Robert O’Brien made the comment in an interview broadcast on Monday by the Global Security Forum. It’s an event hosted in part by Qatar. O’Brien several times mentioned the transition and referred to recent normalization deals that Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates struck with Israel as “a great legacy for the president to have as he leaves office.” While caveating that Trump did have outstanding court challenges, O’Brien’s comments signaled some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Biden’s win in the Nov. 3 vote.