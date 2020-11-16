Takeaways from Vatican’s McCarrick report as US bishops meet

By The Associated Press (AP) — U.S. Catholic bishops are meeting this week for their annual fall assembly, with the Vatican report into the rise and fall of ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick one of their main topics for discussion. The Vatican report, released last week after a two-year investigation, found that three decades of bishops, cardinals and three popes dismissed or downplayed reports McCarrick shared his bed with seminarians. Here are some key takeaways from the Vatican report.