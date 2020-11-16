Slow warm-up brings back mild weather this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- While it won't be the 70's like earlier this month, we do get a few days of milder weather not seen often in November.

Cooler at first:

Before we get to the mild conditions, there is a slight cool down for Tuesday. A little colder air moves in behind a weak storm system, so temperatures fall off 5 to 10 degrees compared to Monday.

This leaves us in the low 40's for highs. Northwest winds are a little breezy again, so look for wind chills in the 30's all day. We do get a bright sunny sky throughout the day. Clouds stay away until late this week, in fact.

Warming up:

Mild air builds back into the Midwest this week.

Once we hit Wednesday, temperatures are on the rise. A ridge of high pressure builds in, and brings the warmer air with it.

As a result, Wednesday heats up into the low 50's, which is a little above average. Midweek keeps the sunshine around as well.

Temperatures return to the 60's by Thursday.

By Thursday, temperatures return into the middle 60's. Winds get a little breezy that day, but you may not feel the effects as much due to the warmer air. Thursday won't be as sunny, as we expect some clouds to build in.

Friday hangs on to the 60's, but just barely. Look for more clouds at the end of the work week, along with a slight chance for rain in the evening. There may be more rain to come this weekend.

Cooling back off:

Temperatures drop off again this weekend, but we don't get into brisk territory right away.

Saturday falls off to the upper 50's, but that still puts us 10 degrees above average. By Sunday, conditions are down into the low 50's.

Light rain showers pop up a few times this weekend

On top of the cool down, rain showers could keep the weekend fairly soggy. The showers may start up Friday night, then stick around into early Saturday morning. After that, there is a bit of a split in the models. Some keep rain completely to our north for Saturday, while others have showers right overhead. Keep tabs on the forecast for changes to our rain chances as the week goes along.

Either way, but Sunday, a line of showers sweeps through. We mainly see rain, though some flurries could sneak in Sunday evening and night.

Looking long term, expect cooler weather next week, though Thanksgiving, for now, looks milder and in the 50's.