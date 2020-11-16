Rockford police searching for missing woman

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing person.



Police say they're searching for Lien Correa-Rios, who was reported missing on Nov. 12, 2020.



Police say Correa-Rios was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex.

She’s 5’8”, 42 years of age, 195 lbs. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Rockford Police Department or Crimestoppers. Contact information is listed at the end of this

media release.