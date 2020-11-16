Skip to Content

Rockford police searching for missing woman

New
1:58 pm Top Stories
Lien Correa-Rios

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing person.

Police say they're searching for Lien Correa-Rios, who was reported missing on Nov. 12, 2020.

Police say Correa-Rios was last seen at Blackhawk Housing Complex.

She’s 5’8”, 42 years of age, 195 lbs. If you have seen her or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Rockford Police Department or Crimestoppers. Contact information is listed at the end of this
media release.

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Carrigan

Andy Carrigan is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager at WREX. He joined the 13 WREX team as a photographer in 2016 after graduating from Northern Illinois University. He also been a producer and Assignment Editor at the station.

Related Articles

Skip to content