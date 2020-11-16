Skip to Content

Rockford police investigating armed robberies at two different Walgreens

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford police are investigating after they say two different Walgreens were robbed on Sunday night.

The Rockford Police Department tweeted around 8:40 p.m. Sunday the Walgreens in the 1200 block of E. State St. was robbed.

About 15 minutes later, police sent out another tweet saying there was another armed robbery at a Walgreens in the the 3330 block of 11th St.

Authorities did not provide any more information either of the armed robberies.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Rockford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

