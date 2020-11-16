Rockford City Council approves Rockford Promise scholarship program

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The City of Rockford approves a new scholarship program that will give RPS 205 students free tuition at Northern Illinois University if they live in the city of Rockford and have a 3.0 GPA or higher.

Rockford will provide $1.5 million in funding each year. That money is slated to come from gaming revenue taken in from the Hard Rock Casino. The city's agreement with the casino guarantees seven million in a gaming tax that will be paid to Rockford.

If the casino continues to be delayed or is voted down by the state's gaming board, the city can use the Ground Emergency Medical Transport Reimbursements. This is a new revenue the city qualified for this year. It will give an expected $6.5 million kickback to the city for ambulance services.

Rockford Promise will pay $6,000 for each student who qualifies for the program with Rockford and NIU covering the rest of the money.

While the motion passed unanimously, many alderman hope to expand the program to include more universities and open up the program to include all students in the Stateline beyond RPS.