Rockford Christian postpones basketball season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After most schools in the Stateline have decided to postpone basketball season, Rockford Christian follows suit and have also announced that they will not be starting high school hoops on time this winter due to the ongoing pandemic.

The school announced the postponement this morning. Athletic Director Isaiah Johnson is upset there won't be a season, but knows it's in the best interest of the kids and the community to hold off on a season for the time being.

“Little tough, I think kids need something to do. Tough for me because I fill three roles," said Johnson. "I’m a parent of two players, I’m a coach, and I’m the athletic director. In all three of those roles I want the kids to be able to play not just basketball, all the sports that we offer."

Johnson mentioned that the school didn't want to rush to any decisions initially, and wanted to wait until the season got closer. Now that cases continue to rise, the school made the decision to officially postpone the start of the season.

"I think the kids are not sure after seeing what happened last spring with the sports kind of getting pushed back and then finally not playing," said Johnson. "So I think there’s some apprehension there and yeah we pushed it back but it still may not happen.”

We'll have more updates on high school basketball in the Stateline as information is released.