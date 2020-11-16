Pritzker, health officials urge people to stay home, wear a mask when going out

CHICAGO (WREX) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and doctors across the state are urging people to stay home as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.



The governor was joined by Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, Dr. Michael Kulisz of Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb and Dr. Ruth Colby of Silver Cross Hospital in Region 7, during his daily press briefing on Monday.



The message was clear: stay home as much as you can and wear a mask if you do go out.

"Because what nurses and doctors and health care workers are experiencing right now in their hospitals is a crisis as challenging as the one they experienced last spring," said Gov. Pritzker "These are our frontline health care heroes, and they need our support right now."

Gov. Pritzker says the state continues to see an increase of hospitalizations that were higher than the spring.

"We're today averaging more than 5,200 patients fighting COVID-19," said Gov. Pritzker, which is 400 more than during the spring and a 70% increase in past 2 weeks. The governor says the state is now averaging 81 deaths per day related to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The governor says the doctors, nurses, EMTs and other first responders are "paying the price" for the increased hospitalizations as they continue to work overtime and extended hours.

"This is a moment when the entire nation is seeing record-highs in hospitalizations, more than at any prior time in this pandemic. That fact is more than a frightening backdrop because it means there are no health care workers to call in from other states," said Gov. Pritzker.



The governor wasn't alone in urging people to stay home as much as possible in the coming weeks.

Dr. Michael Kulisz, of Kishwaukee Hospital in Region 1, says it doesn't take a lot of Illinois residents to help limit the spread of the virus.

"Our part isn't that difficult. It's simple. It's masks, it's physical distancing, it's washing our hands and it's staying home and avoiding gatherings when you can," said Dr. Kulisz.

"We are in for a rough ride for the next three months or so," said Dr. Ezike. "Don't see it as you're watching this movie and you're sitting back in the chair trying to figure out how this story ends. You are in the movie. You're one of the actors. You're also one of the directors. You get to determine how this show, how this movie works out."

Gov. Pritzker says its on Illinoisans to act together before it's too late.

"If we wait to take action until our hospitals are full, it will be too late...people will die unnecessarily deaths because there aren't enough beds or people to staff them," said Gov. Pritzker.