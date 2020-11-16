Poland, Hungary threaten EU budget over rule-of-law issue

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Hungary are threatening to veto the European Union’s next seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery plan due to a new mechanism that would link funding to the rule of law. The 27-nation bloc’s 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 was agreed upon last week after months of tough negotiations, and should take effect within weeks. It has sparked stiff resistance in Warsaw and Budapest, where right-wing governments adamantly oppose a tool that could cause them to lose EU money if they continue with policies seen as eroding democratic standards. The Polish justice minister said Monday the mechanism would “radically limit Poland’s sovereignty,” while his counterpart in Budapest insisted Hungary was being blackmailed and would not compromise.