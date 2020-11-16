Pandemic politics leave DC in gridlock as virus surges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and lawmakers in Congress are telling struggling Americans to just keep waiting for help as the nation grapples with a burgeoning coronavirus public health crisis. The president and lawmakers are caught up in the politics of a presidential transition and trying to buy time with the promise of a coming vaccine. But the urgency of the nationwide surge in virus cases, spiking hospitalizations and increasing death tolls has hardly resonated in the nation’s capital. The virus has killed more than 246,000 Americans this year and infected at least 11.1 million –- some 1 million of them in just the past week.