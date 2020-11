POPLAR GROVE (WREX) — One person is dead after a vehicle crashes into a combine.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday on Illinois Route 76 near Dawson Lake Road. The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the combine was killed. No other injuries were reported.

North and southbound lanes of Route 76 are closed.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more information once it becomes available.