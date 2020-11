MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Western Illinois University has a new president. The board of trustees voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Guiyou Huang (GWEE’-yoo Hwong) as the 12th president. Huang is currently the president of Edinboro University in Pennsylvania and will take on the WIU post in January. The board will meet next month to approve a salary. More than 7,500 undergraduate and graduate students attend WIU, which has two campuses.