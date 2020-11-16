National gas prices rise after promising COVID-19 vaccine developments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — National gas prices rose last week partially because of promising COVID-19 vaccine developments, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, gas prices rose 1.2 cents per gallon for an average of $2.12 per gallon on Monday. The national price is down 4.3 cents per gallon compared to a month ago and down 49 cents per gallon compared to a year ago.

"This year has been anything but normal and such news of promising vaccine results will likely rekindle gas prices for a short while," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "We're likely to see prices inch up slightly again this week as gas stations continue to try to pass along the rise from last week to retail, but ahead of Thanksgiving, prices should be mostly stable. For now, motorists shouldn't expect too many fireworks at the pump, but the upcoming release of GasBuddy's Holiday Travel survey highlights some big changes motorists are making for the last six weeks of the year."

Rockford gas prices fell 3.7 cents per gallon last week for an average of $2.14 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. This week's prices are 6.6 cents lower compared to a month ago and 41.3 cents lower compared to a year ago.

Gas at the cheapest station in Rockford cost $1.79 per gallon while the most expensice station cost $2.12 per gallon, GasBuddy said.