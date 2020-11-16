Japan’s foreign minister says Tokyo looks to deepen US ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi says Japan hopes to deepen its alliance with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden and do more to get its ally continuously committed to regional security and other key international issues. Motegi said Monday that his country hopes to pursue cooperation with the Biden administration to achieve the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” vision of economic and security cooperation in the face of China’s growing assertiveness. Motegi said that with the U.S. increasingly focusing on how to rebuild its social divide and economy, Japan will have to take more of a share of the Japan-U.S. security alliance,