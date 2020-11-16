Changing course, Iowa governor enacts limited mask mandate

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — With Iowa hospitals filling up and schools closing classrooms, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds dropped her longtime opposition to a statewide mask mandate and enacted a limited version of one. A proclamation signed by the governor requires everyone 2 or older must wear masks when in indoor public spaces. Reynolds also limited many indoor gatherings to no more than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to 30, including family get-togethers. Bars and restaurants cannot stay open for in-person service past 10 p.m. And she suspended all youth and adult sports and recreational activities, except for high school, college and professional sports.