Holiday Diaper Drive begins in the Stateline

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You can help families in need keep their babies clean, dry and healthy.

A two-week holiday diaper drive began on Monday. It was put together by Illinois State Rep. Joe Sosnowski and Empower Boone. Donors can drop off or shop unopened packages of diapers, baby wipes and diaper rash cream to either Rep. Sosnowki's district office in Rockford or the Empower Boone Food Pantry in Capron.

"The need has increased, no doubt about it," said Rep. Sosnowski. "And there's other social services out there, but again, this is one area in our community that can help, especially with young children. It can be a very expensive part of their weekly budget. So we thought this was a good thing to rally behind and give a helping hand."

The diaper drive continues until Dec. 1.