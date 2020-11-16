Government furthers investigation into Tesla camera failures

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s report says about 159,000 cars could be affected by the problem. The agency said an engineering analysis has been opened to assess the scope and safety-related consequences of the apparent defect, which could determine whether or not the models need to be recalled. A preliminary investigation was opened in June covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.