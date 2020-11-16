Family of father, son killed in deadly Boone County crash awarded $9 million

BELVIDERE (WREX) — A Boone County jury has awarded $9 million to the family of a father and 22-year-old son who were killed in a 2018 collision.



The crash happened in March 2018 when authorities say Corey Lee drove through a stop sign and struck a truck, killing the driver, 22-year-old Pedro Pasillas-Delgado, and his father, 52-year-old Pedro Pasillas-Sanchez.



Pedro Sr. and Pedro Jr. left surviving a wife and mother, Maria Enriqueta Pasillas, and four children/siblings ranging in age from 13-28 years old.



At the time of the crash, Lee was driving for Consolidated Materials Inc. Prior to trial, Consolidated Materials admitted liability for the crash and offered a $3 million settlement. Plaintiff’s attorneys turned down the settlement offer and a trial began on Monday, Nov. 9.



On Friday, Nov. 13, a Boone County jury awarded the Pasillas family $9 million. The verdict is now the highest jury verdict on record in Boone County. The previous record high was $1,075,000.

“The Pasillas family is happy with the verdict because it recognizes the significant loss to the family. Their hope is to have some degree of closure and move forward with their lives,” Lead Plaintiff’s Attorney Patrick A. Salvi said.

After the crash, Lee, who is from Sycamore, faced multiple charges, including two counts of reckless homicide and aggravated DUI of cannabis in an accident resulting in death.