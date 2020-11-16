Email: 65 virus cases, with 1 cluster, in WHO Geneva staff

GENEVA (AP) — An email obtained by The Associated Press shows that the World Health Organization has recorded 65 cases of the coronavirus among staff based at its headquarters, including at least one cluster of infections. That revelation comes despite the agency’s public assertions that there has been no transmission at the Geneva site. It comes amid a surge of cases in Europe, and the email said about half of the infections were in people who had been working from home. But 32 were in staff who had been working on premises at the headquarters building, indicating that the health agency’s strict screening and prevention measures had not speared it from the pandemic. A WHO spokeswoman confirmed the case count but said the agency had not determined whether the spread happened at its offices.