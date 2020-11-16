Education Department investigating anti-Semitism at Illinois

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — Allegations of anti-Semitism at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education. University spokesman Robin Kaler says the Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights notified the university of the investigation on Friday. Allegations filed with the department describe increased anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism at the university over the past five years. The Chicago Tribune reports the allegations are based on the experiences of two students at the university. They point to several alleged incidents, including the defacement of religious ornaments and depictions of swastikas drawn on campus property. In a statement, the university condemned anti-Semitism and said it will take steps to combat it on campus.