Dr. Ezike encourages Illinois residents to celebrate Thanksgiving virtually

CHICAGO (WREX) — One of Illinois' top doctors is encouraging residents to celebrate Thanksgiving virtually this year.



Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, made the comments during a press briefing on Monday.

"It is not too late to rethink your Thanksgiving Day plans. They need to be more aligned with COVID-19 precautions. We can all see it: things are getting worse. So those initial plans you made several months ago, even several weeks ago, they may need to change. Do your plans include those who are over 60? Do your plans include those who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk? Are some of your intended guests pregnant? You have to be thinking about all of these things before you bring additional people into your home. The best way to share this holiday is virtually. You really have to consider doing it that way." Dr. Ngozi Ezike

The plea comes as the state reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of the virus on Monday, along with 37 more deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585,248 cases, including 10,779 deaths.

Gov. Pritzker says the state continues to see an increase of hospitalizations that were higher than the spring.

"We're today averaging more than 5,200 patients fighting COVID-19," said Gov. Pritzker, which is 400 more than during the spring and a 70% increase in past 2 weeks. The governor says the state is now averaging 81 deaths per day related to COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Dr. Ezike says as we approach the holidays and winter months, it's up to Illinoisans to determine how bad the virus will be in the state.

"We can wash our hands. We can wear our masks. We can forego some of these events, even holiday events; and I won't say forego. You can celebrate them; celebrate them virtually," said Dr. Ezike. "We are in for a rough ride for the next three months or so. Just how bumpy it really gets depends on each of us."