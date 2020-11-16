COVID-19 positivity rate for Region 1 now over 20 percent

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WREX) — Region 1 continues to have the highest rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 in the state of Illinois.



The Illinois Department of Public Health reported as of Nov. 13, the region's seven-day rolling positivity rate is up to 20.5%. The state purposefully reports a 2-3 day lag to ensure accuracy.



On Nov. 13 alone, the 4,246 people in Region 1 were tested for COVID-19. Of those tested, 796 tests came back positive for a one-day positivity rate of 18.7%.



From Nov. 3-Nov. 13, Region 1's seven-day rolling positivity rate increased from 15.8% up to 20.5%.



Here's a look at the seven-day rolling positivity rate for each county in Region 1 as of Nov. 13, according to IDPH:

Boone County: 29.7%

Carroll County: 20.5%

DeKalb County: 16.8%

Jo Daviess County: 15.8%

Lee County: 17.1%

Ogle County: 18.5%

Stephenson County: 22%

Whiteside County: 25.7%

Winnebago County: 19.9%

Statewide, health officials reported 11,632 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The state also reported 37 more virus related deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 585,248 cases, including 10,779 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,612 specimens for a total 9,161,453. As of last night, 5,581 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,144 patients were in the ICU and 514 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 9 – November 15, 2020 is 14.7%.