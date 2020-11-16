Congresswoman self-isolates after positive COVID-19 test

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has announced she has tested positive for COVID-19. The western Illinois Democrat says she has mild symptoms and feels well. Bustos said Monday she is self-isolating and will be working from her home in Moline until cleared by her physician. The 59-year-old Bustos adds everyone she’s been in contact with have been notified of her status. Bustos was re-elected earlier this month to a fifth term in the U.S. House, defeating Republican challenger Esther Joy King. The 17th District congresswoman is the chairwoman of the House Democrats’ campaign arm. After the election she announced she won’t seek the post again in the next Congress.