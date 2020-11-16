Congresswoman Cheri Bustos tests positive for COVID-19

(WREX) — A U.S. Congresswoman representing Illinois has tested positive for COVID-19.



Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D), of the 17th Congressional District, said on Twitter she has tested positive for the virus.

"I have tested positive for the COVID virus. I am experiencing mild symptoms, but still feel well. I have been in contact with my medical provider and, per CDC guidance, am self-isolating," said the congresswoman.



Rep. Bustos says she'll work remotely from home until she's cleared by a physician.

