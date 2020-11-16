2021 Rockford Pro-Am canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One of Rockford's biggest golf tournaments is canceling its event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Scott Nicholas, the President of the Rockford Pro-Am Board of Directors, made the announcement on Monday.



In an email, Nicholas says the event relies heavily on social interaction and the financial support of businesses in the community to conduct a successful event. Because of the pandemic and the uncertainty moving forward, the Pro-Am canceled the 2021 Rockford Pro-Am.



Nicholas says they're looking for ways to remain active in the community.

"We are not going away. We fully plan to come back stronger than ever when our world gets closer to normal, whatever that will look like. In the interim, we are going to explore ways to offer regular on line auction items, trips, dinners, etc, to remain active in the community," Nicholas said in an email on Monday.

The Pro-Am was forced to cancel their event this year as well because of the pandemic.