12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive Set for Dec. 4

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The annual 12 Hours of Salvation Toy Drive will go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but things will look a little bit different this year.

The 23rd annual event, which helps raise thousands of presents for local children, will be a drive through and online donation drive this year to help keep people safe.

On Friday, Dec. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. volunteers at Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall will be accepting new, unwrapped toys from the public. Volunteers will be on hand to take those gifts from your car so you don't have to go inside.

On average, The Salvation Army serves around 3,000 families. With the COVID-19 shutdown impacting so many in the area they currently have over 16,000 families relying on their services to get by.

We need your help in making sure every child has a present to open this holiday season.

The event is again put on by Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall, The Salvation Army of Winnebago County, 13 WREX and Q98.5.

If you would rather donate cash this year, volunteers will happily go out and buy a gift for you! You can donate right now by going to the Salvation Army Angel Tree by clicking here.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, you can email Salvation Army Development Director, Nancy Jenkins, at nancy.jenkins@usc.salvationarmy.org.