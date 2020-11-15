Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Davenport/Quad Cities, IA

Jo Daviess County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,

northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and

west central Illinois.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and

outdoor tents. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power

outages may result. Driving will become most difficult on

north south roads, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…An initial surge of very strong winds is

expected near to south of Interstate 80 early this morning.

Another peak of very strong winds is expected areawide from

late this morning through this afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

