Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL
Lee County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS
EVENING…
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph,
with a few gusts to 60 mph are possible.
* WHERE…All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN…Through this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected
from 9 AM to 4 PM.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on
north south oriented roads.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&