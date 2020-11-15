Wind Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Chicago, IL

Ogle County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST /7 PM EST/ THIS

EVENING…

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 55 mph,

with a few gusts to 60 mph are possible.

* WHERE…All of northern Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN…Through this afternoon. The strongest winds are expected

from 9 AM to 4 PM.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Difficult travel is expected for high profile vehicles on

north south oriented roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

