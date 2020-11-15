US women’s soccer to play Netherlands at Breda on Nov 27

CHICAGO (AP) — The world champion U.S. women’s soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourth-ranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final. The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup. The 261-day gap between games will be the longest since the program’s first years in the early 1990s. The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row.