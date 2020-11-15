The clouds and high winds are moving out for Monday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A cloudy, breezy, and cold Sunday has kept us busy with chances for rain and snow. However, signs headed toward the new work week are looking much better. Sunshine and a chance for the '60s are insight.

DECREASING WINDS:

Very powerful winds took over Northern Illinois throughout the day with some areas reporting nearly 70 MPH wind gusts. The highest reported gust for Rockford was around 51 MPH according to the National Weather Service. The Rochelle airport had reports of 48 MPH for the strongest gust. However, the breezy winds will be calming down as we head through the evening. Instead, the gusty 50-55 MPH winds will drop to 35-40 MPH. This is an improvement, but this will still be accompanied by cold air due to our cold front that moved in earlier.

Let's discuss those gusty winds. Autumn is typically the windiest season for Northern Illinois. However, we have actually seen an increase in those high wind gusts for November of 2020. This is according to date from the National Weather Service that indicated that in Chicago specifically. Over a 5 year average from October 12 - November 15th, wind gusts greater than 30 MPH nearly double from 11 Days to 20 Days in 2020.

Temperatures heading into Monday morning will fall into the upper 20's. This means that wind chill values may decrease into the upper teens and lower 20's. Wind speeds should diminish during the day. This is good news because the 40's for highs on Monday should feel closer to actual highs.

QUIET WORK WEEK:

The work week before Thanksgiving will be a rather quiet one. Plenty of sunshine is expected to start the week and to finish the week. Temperatures will be closer to the average for most of the days. However, Thursday will change things slightly. Highs for Thursday climb from the '40s into the lower 60's. This will occur along warm southerly winds influenced by a low-pressure system. We can see a continuation for Friday. Sadly, this all comes to an end as rain chances and a cold front pushes in for the weekend. The good news is that most of the precipitation is looking like rain for now.