Rockford shelters nervous that homeless population will rise this winter

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Despite the difficult economic year, Rockford's Homeless Program Coordinator Angie Walker says the homeless population is equal if not slightly lower compared to 2019.

Walker acknowledges that this could come as a surprise to people. She believes that a recent rise in pan-handling has lead people to believe that the homeless population is on the rise.

Walker says her office routinely goes out to check on people in the community in order to keep tabs on the homeless population, as well as find them housing when possible.

"We make contact with folks living on the streets, we're talking to them and we're trying to get them placed in permanent housing before winter hits," Walker said.

However, finding places to house homeless people is a challenge due to COVID-19. The virus makes communal living a challenge, and the recent moratorium on evictions from the state leaves Rockford few options.

"Because landlords can't evict people from their units, you just don't have the same capacity as what we once had," Walker said. "Finding a unit to move someone into has been harder for us."

One of the places that can house homeless is the Rockford Rescue Mission. Unfortunately, Homeless Services Director for the Mission Mike Hedrick says the virus hinders their ability to serve people.

"The bunk room, we had 81 beds, that was our capacity," Hedrick said. "We had to figure out a way that we were going to social distance because they were going to be packed in quite a bit."

Hedrick says the Mission cut their normal bunk room capacity in half and moved extra beds into offices in the building. While Hedrick says he still has some space, the winter will likely change that.

"We look at this winter as being pretty rough for us," Hedrick said. "We have the limited capacity and there's greater need especially as the economy slows down.

The Rescue Mission says it urgently needs cleaning supplies, winter clothing and food.