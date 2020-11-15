Rebel leaders who inked deal with government return to Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s rebel leaders, who sealed a peace deal with the transitional government last month, have returned to the capital, Khartoum. Their return Sunday to Sudan signals the first major steps toward implementing the agreement that aims to end the country’s decades-long civil war. The head of the transitional government welcomed leaders of the Sudan Revolutionary Front, calling them “partners and peacemakers.” The front, a coalition of several armed groups centered in the western Darfur region, South Kordofan and Blue Nile, inked a peace agreement with the transitional government in early October after months of arduous negotiations in South Sudan’s capital of Juba.